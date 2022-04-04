Burnley striker Matej Vydra back in contention for Everton game

The Czech Republic international has not featured since the goal-less draw at Arsenal at the end of January, after a hernia operation and subsequent dislocated shoulder on his return to training.

But Vydra got just over an hour for the Under 23s on Saturday at Gawthorpe in a 2-1 win over Southampton, claiming an assist for Dara Costelloe’s equaliser.

And boss Sean Dyche said after the first team’s 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City: "Yeah, he'll at least be around the squad as long as there's no reaction.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Matej Vydra of Burnley closes down Rob Holding of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on January 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Dyche will welcome back centre back Nathan Collins after suspension – with Dyche faced with a choice to bring the summer signing back into the side, or stick with Kevin Long, who came in for his first appearance since facing Fulham last February against City.

However, the Clarets are again expected to be without captain Ben Mee, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters, as Dyche said on Thursday: "Vyds is probably more likely to be around it. Ben, I doubt it. I doubt it with Erik and I doubt it with Johann."

Mee is hopeful of a return sooner rather than later, with 10 games to play, having missed the last three matches – all defeats.