Burnley striker joins neighbours Accrington Stanley on season-long loan

Joel Mumbongo

The 22-year-old has joined the Clarets’ League 1 neighbours after something of a breakthrough season at Turf Moor, where the Gothenburg-born youngster made his first team debut, the first of seven appearances last term.

Mumbongo, who started his career with BK Hacken and Utsiktens BK in his homeland, before moving to Italy to join Hellas Verona in 2018, joined Burnley a year later.

He impressed as a substitute on his debut in January in the FA Cup win over MK Dons, and later came on for his Premier League bow at Chelsea.

The Swedish youth international also netted eight goals in 13 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 2.

And he said: “I am happy to be here, I feel like this is the right place at the right time for me.

“It’s a good move for me, to be able to play games and show people what I can do.

“I am a powerful striker, quick in behind and a threat. Scoring goals is my job and I want to make an impact."

Stanley boss John Coleman has been interested in Mumbongo for some time, and was pleased to get his man: "He has really impressed me every time I have watched him. He will add strength to the attacking areas.