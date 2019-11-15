Burnley striker could finally leave, Sancho unsettled with Liverpool interested: Premier League rumours

All of today's Premier League news

Burnley striker Nakhi Wells is currently on-loan at QPR, and according to Birmingham Live is interested in staying with the West London side.

Wells was speaking to Talksport, saying "individually, I just want to do as well as I can because that’s going to help to propel us into that position. If I’m doing that, I’m pretty sure the club would want to keep me and an opportunity will present itself."

The report also suggested that Birmingham City were interested in a permanent move for Wells.

The rest of today's headlines:

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is hoping to tempt Olivier Giroud away from his former club in January. Conte is currently in charge of Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

David Silva could join Andrés Iniesta at Japanese club Vissel Kobe at the end of this season. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich are ready to go back in for Leroy Sane after the winger’s knee injury ended their pursuit in the summer. (Various)

Mario Mandzukic will seek permission to begin training with Manchester United next month ahead of a January move. He has been frozen out under current Juve boss Maurizio Sarri. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s uncertain contract situation this summer and will bid for the Arsenal striker. (The Sun)

Jadon Sancho is unsettled in Germany and looks set to leave next summer. Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the chase for the England winger. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United and Liverpool are on high alert as RB Leipzig said they will not stand in the way of Timo Werner if he wants to leave. (Daily Mirror)

Genk striker Mbwana Samatta is said to be a target for Newcastle United, yet in recent comments has said he is ‘unaware’ of Premier League interest. (Mwana Spoti)

Barcelona and Juventus are said to be interested in Chelsea winger Willian. (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield United have beem linked with a move for €25m-rated Real Betis striker Loren Moron. (Grada 3 via Sport Witness)