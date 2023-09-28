Burnley stars named in Carabao Cup 'team of the round' alongside Liverpool, Man Utd & West Ham men
Burnley teed up an intriguing Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Everton and their former boss Sean Dyche following their midweek thrashing of Salford City.
Goals from Sander Berge, Dara O’Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Wilson Odobert helped Vincent Kompany’s men cruise past their League Two opponents.
Two of Burnley’s starting XI on the night have since been rewarded for their displays with spots in the Carabao Cup’s official ‘team of the round’.
Here’s the team in full:
