Burnley stars named in Carabao Cup 'team of the round' alongside Liverpool, Man Utd & West Ham men

Burnley teed up an intriguing Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Everton and their former boss Sean Dyche following their midweek thrashing of Salford City.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST

Goals from Sander Berge, Dara O’Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Wilson Odobert helped Vincent Kompany’s men cruise past their League Two opponents.

Two of Burnley’s starting XI on the night have since been rewarded for their displays with spots in the Carabao Cup’s official ‘team of the round’.

Here’s the team in full:

1. Cruising into the next round

SALFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Wilson Odobert of Burnley (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Salford City and Burnley at Peninsula Stadium on September 26, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan

The Polish goalkeeper was given a busier than expected night during West Ham's hard-earned 1-0 win against Lincoln.

2. GK: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham)

The full-back was on top form during United's comfortable 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

3. RB - Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)

The Irishman scored his first Burnley goal during the 4-0 rout of Salford on Tuesday night.

4. CB - Dara O'Shea (Burnley)

