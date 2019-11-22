Burnley star to Manchester United? The deals the Clarets and their Premier League rivals COULD secure in January

The January transfer window is edging closer with Burnley and their Premier League rivals already linked with a host of potential deals.

Click and scroll through the pages below to see what big deals we think could happen in the New Year:

The Championship's latest wonderkid. The Wigan Athletic man is linked with all the Premier League big guns - including Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Tottenham as one of his first signings at his new club, reports claim.

Well, what a move this would be for the 19-year-old if it is to come off. Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer is said to be determined to bring Loader to Old Trafford, however Arsenal, Leicester, Wolves and Southampton are also interested.

Manchester United will sign James Maddison but not until next summer, claims former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley.

Gayle is one of the deadliest marksmen in the Championship, as proved with Newcastle and West Brom. His future remains uncertain in the North East with the Baggies and Nottingham Forest said to be heavily interested.

The Hull City winger is out of contract in the summer which could prompt the likes of Newcastle United to pounce this January.

The Newcastle United midfielder wasn't even included in Steve Bruce's Premier League squad for the start of the season.

Burnley were in for the Middlesbrough defender last summer and with Jonathan Woodgate's men struggling in the Championship, the Clarets may try their luck in January.

The striker isn't getting much of a look in under Sean Dyche, Leeds United could pounce to help firm up their promotion tilt. Burnley would need another forward in first, however.