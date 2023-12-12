News you can trust since 1877
Burnley star named in Premier League team of the week alongside Tottenham, Fulham & Bournemouth men - gallery

For the second week running, Burnley have representation in the Premier League’s team of the week.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Four members of Vincent Kompany’s side dominated last week’s version following their 5-0 rout of Sheffield United.

There’s only one Claret picked this week after Burnley held on for a 1-1 draw away to Brighton, but no-one can argue the selection wasn’t deserved.

Here’s the team in full:

Trafford made an incredible 10 saves at the Amex Stadium, the most any shotstopper has made in a Premier League match this season, to earn a WhoScored rating of 8.73.

1. James Trafford (Burnley) - 8.73

Porro made a total of four tackles and interceptions combined against Newcastle, one clearance and three key passes, one of which found Richarlison for the home side’s third goal of the afternoon. The 24-year-old also made three accurate crosses, as well as two accurate through balls.

2. Pedro Porro (Tottenham) - 8.39

Senesi made it back-to-back matches with a goal and a clean sheet against Man Utd. The defender also made three tackles and interceptions combined, eight clearances, three blocks and four accurate long balls.

3. Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) - 8.48

Adarabioyo chipped in with a goal during the 5-0 win against West Ham, while also winning four aerial duels and making two interceptions and five clearances.

4. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) - 8.44

