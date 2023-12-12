For the second week running, Burnley have representation in the Premier League’s team of the week.
Four members of Vincent Kompany’s side dominated last week’s version following their 5-0 rout of Sheffield United.
1. James Trafford (Burnley) - 8.73
Trafford made an incredible 10 saves at the Amex Stadium, the most any shotstopper has made in a Premier League match this season, to earn a WhoScored rating of 8.73. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Pedro Porro (Tottenham) - 8.39
Porro made a total of four tackles and interceptions combined against Newcastle, one clearance and three key passes, one of which found Richarlison for the home side’s third goal of the afternoon. The 24-year-old also made three accurate crosses, as well as two accurate through balls. Photo: Julian Finney
3. Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) - 8.48
Senesi made it back-to-back matches with a goal and a clean sheet against Man Utd. The defender also made three tackles and interceptions combined, eight clearances, three blocks and four accurate long balls. Photo: Eddie Keogh
4. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) - 8.44
Adarabioyo chipped in with a goal during the 5-0 win against West Ham, while also winning four aerial duels and making two interceptions and five clearances. Photo: Eddie Keogh