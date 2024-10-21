Burnley star named in Championship team of the day alongside Cardiff City, Luton Town and West Brom men - gallery

Burnley continued their fine form with a convincing victory against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s men momentarily moved to the top of the Championship table with a 2-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Sunderland reclaimed top spot with a slender 1-0 win against Burnley’s next opponents, Hull City, while Leeds United claimed a big 2-0 win against promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Following the weekend action, the Football League Paper has compiled its Team of the Day, comprising of the best performers.

Here’s the team in full:

The former Blackburn Rovers stopper kept a clean sheet as the Hatters overcame local rivals Watford 3-0 at Kenilworth Road.

1. Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town)

The former Blackburn Rovers stopper kept a clean sheet as the Hatters overcame local rivals Watford 3-0 at Kenilworth Road. Photo: David Rogers

The full-back was among Blackburn's best performers as Rovers edged past Swansea City 1-0 at Ewood Park.

2. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers)

The full-back was among Blackburn's best performers as Rovers edged past Swansea City 1-0 at Ewood Park. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

The defender played a crucial role as the Robins claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Middlesbrough.

3. Zak Vyner (Bristol City)

The defender played a crucial role as the Robins claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Middlesbrough. Photo: Nathan Stirk

The centre-back scored Leeds' opening goal as they claimed a 2-0 win against promotion rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road.

4. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

The centre-back scored Leeds' opening goal as they claimed a 2-0 win against promotion rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road. Photo: Naomi Baker

