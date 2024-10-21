Sunderland reclaimed top spot with a slender 1-0 win against Burnley’s next opponents, Hull City, while Leeds United claimed a big 2-0 win against promotion rivals Sheffield United.
Following the weekend action, the Football League Paper has compiled its Team of the Day, comprising of the best performers.
1. Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town)
The former Blackburn Rovers stopper kept a clean sheet as the Hatters overcame local rivals Watford 3-0 at Kenilworth Road. Photo: David Rogers
2. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers)
The full-back was among Blackburn's best performers as Rovers edged past Swansea City 1-0 at Ewood Park. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Zak Vyner (Bristol City)
The defender played a crucial role as the Robins claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Middlesbrough. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)
The centre-back scored Leeds' opening goal as they claimed a 2-0 win against promotion rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road. Photo: Naomi Baker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.