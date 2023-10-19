News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Burnley star features in list of Premier League 'overperformers' alongside Man Utd, Tottenham & Wolves men - gallery

The Premier League resumes this weekend following the international break, with Burnley making their return away to Brentford.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST

Vincent Kompany's men will be looking to get back on track after losing heavily at home to Chelsea in their last game, which kept them inside the top flight’s bottom three.

But which Burnley player has overperformed in relation to expectations so far this season?

Online sportsbook BetVictor has taken the opportunity to analyse player performance by comparing actual goals against expected goals (xG) for each player – and here are the results:

Goals: 5 xG: 1.2 Overperformance: +3.8

1. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolves)

Goals: 5 xG: 1.2 Overperformance: +3.8 Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Goals: 6 xG: 3.2 Overperformance: +2.8

2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)

Goals: 6 xG: 3.2 Overperformance: +2.8 Photo: NEIL HALL

Photo Sales
Goals: 3 xG: 0.3 Overperformance: +2.7

3. Mathias Jensen (Brentford)

Goals: 3 xG: 0.3 Overperformance: +2.7 Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Goals: 2 xG: 0.4 Overperformance: +1.6

4. Scott McTominay (Man Utd)

Goals: 2 xG: 0.4 Overperformance: +1.6 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueTottenhamWolvesBrentfordBetVictorChelsea