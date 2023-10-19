Burnley star features in list of Premier League 'overperformers' alongside Man Utd, Tottenham & Wolves men - gallery
The Premier League resumes this weekend following the international break, with Burnley making their return away to Brentford.
Vincent Kompany's men will be looking to get back on track after losing heavily at home to Chelsea in their last game, which kept them inside the top flight’s bottom three.
But which Burnley player has overperformed in relation to expectations so far this season?
Online sportsbook BetVictor has taken the opportunity to analyse player performance by comparing actual goals against expected goals (xG) for each player – and here are the results:
1 / 3