Burnley squad very much together in relegation scrap

And the squad have bought into that entirely as the season reaches its climax.

On Tuesday, interim boss Mike Jackson revealed that all his players are prepared to put their bodies on the line for the club, whether they are 100% fit or not, saying: "There are probably five or six lads in there who have said 'I'll give it a go, I'm ready' - I’m being deadly serious, they are willing to put themselves out on a limb whether they feel 100% or haven't trained as much as they have wanted, but that's what I'm getting back.”

And even the long-term absentees are playing their part.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Matěj Vydra of Burnley battles with Christian Kabasele of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jackson has previously said that midfielder Ashley Westwood has been helping with preparations for games, casting his eye over video footage of the opposition as he recovers from a fractured and dislocated ankle.

And the club had a surprise visitor this week, on the back of cruciate knee ligament surgery, as Matej Vydra made sure he was back among his teammates, offering his support: “For me that is everything, having them around.

"They are big characters and players, so even if they are not involved, when the group sees them, it keeps them at ease and they know they are with them and they can lean on them.

"That is really important. I can't believe I have seen Vyds in hobbling round on crutches, but he wants to be here, the same with Ash.

"They know how important it is. Westy is in the gym sweating and looks in unbelievable nick! That is the type of character he is and that can only rub off on your mates.”

Vydra is out of contract in the summer, but the club are looking to help with his rehabilitation.

And Jackson said: “His contract will be going on in the background“This club doesn't work any way other than that and for me personally that is how it should be, you support your players.