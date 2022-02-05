Burnley skipper Ben Mee says prolific forward Wout Weghorst has made a good first impression!

The 29-year-old has been able to get a full week's training under his belt alongside his team-mates at Gawthorpe after finalising his switch from VfL Wolfsburg on deadline day.

Weghorst, a Dutch international, who scored 59 times in the Bundesliga, has caught the eye in the build up to today's key fixture at home to Watford, just as Maxwel Cornet had done on his arrival.

"Wout has fit in well, he's only done a couple of sessions with us, but he's made an impact and there's a good presence about him, not just with his height," confirmed the skipper.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wout Weghorst of Netherlands is challenged by Egzijan Alioski and Visar Musliu of North Macedonia during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between North Macedonia and The Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 21, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

"Hopefully he'll hit the ground running and he can get us some goals.

"He's a good player, an international player, he's got that Dutch philosophy of how they play football, so there's more to his game than just his 6ft 6in frame. Hopefully we can utilise that as well as getting the balls into the box for him.

"He's a handful, a good quality player, he comes with a lot of experience as well. He's a down to earth lad, which fits in well with our group. We'll get to know him more as the weeks go by."

The prolific forward netted on his debut for AZ Alkmaar in 2016, giving his side a 2-1 lead from the spot against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

Ben Mee of Burnley competes for the ball against Ross Barkley of Chelseaduring the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on November 06, 2021 in London, England.

He's expected to make his Burnley bow against the Hornets at Turf Moor, with the prospect of being paired with the Clarets' leading scorer. following the Ivorian's return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Hopefully we can bed him in early and he can hit the ground running," said Mee.

"We'll have to see. It's early days, he's not played a game yet, so we'll have to see how he does. We'll get to know him a bit better.

"We've got a couple of other lads in there as well that might play alongside them so we'll have to see.