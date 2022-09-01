Burnley sign German defender Jordan Beyer on a season-long loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach
Burnley have confirmed the signing Jordan Beyer on a season-long loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:31 pm
Throughout the 2021/22 season, the 22-year-old featured 17 times in the Bundesliga, but has yet to appear this season.
Beyer has represented Germany all the way through youth level, up until the U21s.
On the signing, Vincent Kompany said: “We would like to thank Borussia Mönchengladbach for allowing us to take Jordan on loan for the season.
“He’s a centre back with speed and quality on the ball, that has been educated at one of the finest academy’s in Europe.”