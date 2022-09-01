Burnley sign German defender Jordan Beyer on a season-long loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the 2021/22 season, the 22-year-old featured 17 times in the Bundesliga, but has yet to appear this season.

Beyer has represented Germany all the way through youth level, up until the U21s.

On the signing, Vincent Kompany said: “We would like to thank Borussia Mönchengladbach for allowing us to take Jordan on loan for the season.

Jordan Beyer has joined Burnley on a season-long loan (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

