News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Burnley sign defender Jordan Beyer on a permanent deal from Borussia Monchengladbach

Jordan Beyer “couldn’t be happier” after agreeing a four-year deal at Burnley.

By Dan Black
Published 10th May 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read

The Clarets activated the option in the Germany Under 21 international’s contract to keep the defender at the club until the summer of 2027.

The centre back moved to Turf Moor on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach in September and played 35 times for the champions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While helping secure promotion to the Premier League, and adding the Championship title, he contributed to 18 clean sheets and also scored his first ever career goal with the winner in a 1-0 win over Coventry City in January.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jordan Beyer of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on January 20, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jordan Beyer of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on January 20, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jordan Beyer of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on January 20, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Most Popular

The centre back said: “I couldn’t be happier at the moment!

“Lifting the trophy on Monday, winning the league and now set to become a Claret on a permanent basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve enjoyed being here since the moment I stepped into this building. It feels like home to me.

“I love playing at Turf Moor and celebrating with the fans and hopefully there is more of that to come.”

Related topics:BurnleyTurf MoorGermanyPremier LeagueCoventry City