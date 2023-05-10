Burnley sign defender Jordan Beyer on a permanent deal from Borussia Monchengladbach
Jordan Beyer “couldn’t be happier” after agreeing a four-year deal at Burnley.
The Clarets activated the option in the Germany Under 21 international’s contract to keep the defender at the club until the summer of 2027.
The centre back moved to Turf Moor on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach in September and played 35 times for the champions.
While helping secure promotion to the Premier League, and adding the Championship title, he contributed to 18 clean sheets and also scored his first ever career goal with the winner in a 1-0 win over Coventry City in January.
The centre back said: “I couldn’t be happier at the moment!
“Lifting the trophy on Monday, winning the league and now set to become a Claret on a permanent basis.
“I’ve enjoyed being here since the moment I stepped into this building. It feels like home to me.
“I love playing at Turf Moor and celebrating with the fans and hopefully there is more of that to come.”