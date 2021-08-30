Burnley set to miss out on Scotland and Celtic midfield ace?
Burnley look set to lose out in their pursuit of Celtic's Ryan Christie as the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion.
The Clarets had been looking to secure a deadline day deal for the Scottish midfielder, but any hopes of acquiring the 26-year-old's services now seem dead in the water, according to reports north of the border.
The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle man, who also had a loan spell at Aberdeen, appears destined for the exit at Parkhead with talks over a new deal stalling.
With Christie's existing terms in Glasgow due to expire in January the Clarets were believed to have struck a deal for the two-time Scottish Premiership winner, who is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement elsewhere.
However, it is understood that the player, who was signed by Ronny Deila for £500,000 in 2015, would prefer a move to the south coast with Championship side AFC Bournemouth, now under the leadership of ex-Fulham chief Scott Parker.
The Scotsman is one of a number of titles suggesting that the Cherries have emerged as surprise 'frontrunners' to land the Scotland cap.