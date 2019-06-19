Burnley set to miss out on £14m man, Newcastle eye Serbian loan deal, English goalkeeper keen on Liverpool switch, Everton close in on £22m midfielder - updates on Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Rafa Benitez is considering a £12m-a-year offer from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after he remains no closer to agreeing a new contract with Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle are thought to be keen on a loan deal for Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Nemanja Gudelj. Sporting Lisbon also want to re-sign him on a temporary basis. (O Jogo)

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon has told friends he is waiting on an offer from Newcastle, despite interest from West Ham, Wolves, Fenerbahce and Marseille. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton have joined a host of clubs - including Burnley and Newcastle - in the race to sign Bristol City defender Adam Webster. (Bristol City)

Leicester, Brighton and Cardiff have had bids rejected for Reading striker Danny Loader. Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves have also made enquires alongside others in Europe. (FLW)

West Ham have demanded £75m for Issa Diop from Manchester United after the Red Devils rejected the Hammers' request of a swap deal with Anthony Martial (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instead offered Phil Jones as a part of any potential deal for the 22-year-old Frenchman. (The Sun)

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is keen on a move to Liverpool with the Reds prepared to let Simon Mignolet leave in order to gain regular first-team football. (Evening Standard)

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira says his client would be tempted by a move to AC Milan, if the possibility arose. (TalkSport)

Real Madrid are ready to up their efforts to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen by offering £45m plus Dani Ceballos. (The Sun)

Spurs could use the cash to thrash out a £31.2m deal with Sampdoria over defender Joachim Andersen after Arsenal cooled their interest. (Daily Star)

Burnley are NOT weighing up a £3m move for Rapid Vienna full-back Boli Mbombo, however, are in the market for a left-back. (Burnley Express)

The Clarets have rejected a loan with a view-to-buy offer for defender Ben Gibson from Turkish giants Besiktas. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Southampton are set to beat Sheffield United and Burnley to the £14m signing of striker Che Adams from Birmingham City. (Daily Star)

Manchester City are expected to trigger the £62.5m release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri after he told the La Liga club he wants to join Pep Guardiola's men. (TalkSport)

Everton are close to finalising a permament deal to sign midfielder Andre Gomes from Barcelona for £22m following a successful loan spell. (Daily Mail)

Watford have approached PSV Eindhoven about signing 24-year-old midfielder Gaston Pereiro, who is valued at £18m. (Watford Observer)

Norwich are close to signing Rochdale youngster Daniel Adshead for £300,000 - holding off interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern and Barcelona. (Daily Mail)