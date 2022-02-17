Burnley set to battle Wolves for £12m-rated star midfielder, Everton keen on Serie A striker

The Clarets currently lie bottom of the Premier League table with just 14 points from 21 matches, and will be desperate to use their games in hand effectively to haul themselves towards safety.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's clash against the Seagulls, Burnley man Connor Roberts gave an insight into his development as a player since joining the club, and said: “I think maybe there was a tendency when I played in the Championship that I knew if I was maybe off my best I would still do alright, but in the Premier League that isn’t the case.

“You are playing against better players and teams that have quality all over the pitch so you need to be at it for every minute on the pitch. Hopefully I have done that so far and it needs to continue if I get to play some more.”

He added: “Lowts (Matt Lowton, his competition for a starting spot) has been brilliant. He is a very different player and, I’ll admit, he is probably technically better than me but I bring something different. Maybe I am more of a runner and can get up and down a bit better.

“If I get a chance to play I need to show I am good enough and can add something. It might not be the same as Lowts and Bardo (Phil Bardsley), but it has to be something that my team-mates and the staff and the fans look at and go ‘he brings something’.”

