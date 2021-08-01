Burnley set to battle Watford for £11m rapid winger, Man Utd eye 41-goal world class striker
Burnley picked up a morale-boosting pre-season win yesterday afternoon, when they defeated League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers 2-0 at Prenton Park.
Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “There are a couple of games coming up so we will see how the squad looks after that. Woody (Chris Wood) is coming back (from the Tokyo Olympics games, where he has been representing New Zealand) – unfortunately for Woody.
“It’s shame for him and for them but good for us, in a way. He comes back and will be able to re-acclimatise and get a bit of recovery before he joins in with us. I am pretty pleased and the main thing is – so far – we are injury-free. Everyone is fit and well at the moment and long may that continue, of course.
He continued: “Then if we can reinforce the squad as well, we’d like to think we are growing into pre-season so that when the real stuff starts we’re ready.”
“They (Tranmere) are a decent outfit and pushed us hard, which was good for us so we feel like we benefited from this whose side lacked only a real cutting edge to give a third pre-season win in eight days a more comprehensive look.
“It’s a shame we couldn’t play Forest, but I thought it was a real good game, a real thorough game – so I was pleased with it. That’s maybe a thing that comes during pre-season – that sharpness around the box – because it could have been a more comfortable performance, as regards goals.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...