Burnley set to battle Watford for £11m rapid winger, Man Utd eye 41-goal world class striker

Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “There are a couple of games coming up so we will see how the squad looks after that. Woody (Chris Wood) is coming back (from the Tokyo Olympics games, where he has been representing New Zealand) – unfortunately for Woody.

“It’s shame for him and for them but good for us, in a way. He comes back and will be able to re-acclimatise and get a bit of recovery before he joins in with us. I am pretty pleased and the main thing is – so far – we are injury-free. Everyone is fit and well at the moment and long may that continue, of course.

He continued: “Then if we can reinforce the squad as well, we’d like to think we are growing into pre-season so that when the real stuff starts we’re ready.”

“They (Tranmere) are a decent outfit and pushed us hard, which was good for us so we feel like we benefited from this whose side lacked only a real cutting edge to give a third pre-season win in eight days a more comprehensive look.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t play Forest, but I thought it was a real good game, a real thorough game – so I was pleased with it. That’s maybe a thing that comes during pre-season – that sharpness around the box – because it could have been a more comfortable performance, as regards goals.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Spurs set to sign Romero Reports from Italy suggest Spurs have agreed a £43m deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. He's currently on a two-year loan deal from Juventus, but his current side can activate a clause to buy him and immediately sell him on. (Football Italia) Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA Buy photo

2. Villa close in on Bailey Aston Villa have won the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey, who looks set to join them for a fee of £30m. The Jamaica international has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. (BBC Sport) Photo: THILO SCHMUELGEN Buy photo

3. Seagulls could still net Nunez Brighton have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with his club, Benfica, said to be "willing to talk again" despite rejecting the Seagulls' reported £25m initial offer. £35m could be enough to seal the deal. (Sport Witness) Photo: Milos Bicanski Buy photo

4. Bernard lands new deal Manchester United youngster Di’Shon Bernard has agreed a new long-term contract, before heading out on loan to Hull City. The 20-year-old impressed on loan for League Two outfit Salford City last season. (Club website) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo