Burnley set to battle Norwich City for £10m-rated full-back, Everton favourites to land Wolves star
Burnley are still on the hunt for new signings, as they look to improve their squad and hit the ground running next season with an injection of added quality in their side.
The Clarets had a fairly underwhelming 2020/21 campaign, and will be eager to work towards securing a top half finish again after a bit of a dip last season.
A number of comings and goings are expected at Turf Moor over the summer, but the ongoing Euro 2020 competition continues to see deals put on ice, as Europe's top players remain focused on international duty over transfer talk.
Meanwhile, ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that he thinks Clarerts star James Tarkowski would be would be an ideal signing for
West Ham United, and said: “Yeah, absolutely (Tarkowski would improve David Moyes’ side)
“It’s not the first time they have been interested in him. He’s a very good defender. He’s so experienced and aggressive at the back. One of those leaders every team needs.
“I have no doubt he’ll be a success. Once again Moyes is going British. Most of the players he’s brought in have been British. He’s building a solid foundation at West Ham and he wants Tarkowski to be part of that.
“It’s an ideal signing to make if West Ham want to push on and keep challenging.”
