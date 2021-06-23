Burnley set to battle Norwich City for £10m-rated full-back, Everton favourites to land Wolves star

The Clarets had a fairly underwhelming 2020/21 campaign, and will be eager to work towards securing a top half finish again after a bit of a dip last season.

A number of comings and goings are expected at Turf Moor over the summer, but the ongoing Euro 2020 competition continues to see deals put on ice, as Europe's top players remain focused on international duty over transfer talk.

Meanwhile, ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that he thinks Clarerts star James Tarkowski would be would be an ideal signing for

West Ham United, and said: “Yeah, absolutely (Tarkowski would improve David Moyes’ side)

“It’s not the first time they have been interested in him. He’s a very good defender. He’s so experienced and aggressive at the back. One of those leaders every team needs.

“I have no doubt he’ll be a success. Once again Moyes is going British. Most of the players he’s brought in have been British. He’s building a solid foundation at West Ham and he wants Tarkowski to be part of that.

“It’s an ideal signing to make if West Ham want to push on and keep challenging.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

