Burnley set £40m price tag, BZG prepare Newcastle takeover statement, Arsenal eye shock left-back deal, West Ham to hijack striker move - updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

The Bin Zayed Group has hit back at claims that there is no offer on the table, stating "it is simply not true". (Peter Redding - UAE Journalist)

The BZG group also reiterated a statement was "incoming" after reports earlier this week said it would be released "over the next few days". (Peter Redding - UAE Journalist)

Newcastle United are close to selling their second striker of the summer window with Joselu closing in on a move to Alaves. (Shields Gazette)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and now must discuss a fee with the Portuguese club. (Nicolo Schira)

Manchester City are not prepared to meet Leicester City's current asking price for defender Harry Maguire, placing Man United as favourites to secure his signature. (90min.com)

Liverpool will not sell striker Divock Origi despite uncertainty surrounding his current contract situation and interest from Real Betis. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo after he asked to leave the La Liga giants this summer. (Sport)

Meanwhile, the Gunners have made contact with Gremio over the signing of defender Walter Kannemann. (Globo Esporte)

Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing a €25M deal for Spanish under-21 and Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo. (Pepe Elias)

West Ham United are trying to hijack Valencia's move for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez. (Sky Italia)

It is believed the Hammers are close to selling Marko Arnautovic: “it’s a terrible deal for us but manager, players and staff want him out.” (Sky Sports)

Southampton are not keen on allowing Mario Lemina to leave on loan, however, will consider offers for a permament deal. (Daily Echo)

Burnley have slapped a £40m price rag on defender James Tarkowski amid interest from Leicester City. (Daily Mail)

Brighton and West Ham United are favourites to sign £15m-rated Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden. (Northern Echo)