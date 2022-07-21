Burnley searching for alternatives as deal for Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen falls through

Burnley are looking at alternatives after failing to agree terms for Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen.

By Chris Boden
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 4:21 pm

The Clarets were believed to be close to landing an eighth summer signing, in the shape of the Netherlands Under 21 international, with Vincent Kompany’s goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who also joined Anderlecht from NAC Breda two years ago, keen to be reunited with the young prospect.

Belgian sources suggested a deal would be expected to cost Burnley €5m plus add-ons, with a ‘limited’ sell-on percentage, and it appears the clubs were unable to reach a compromise.

Burnley have seen Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey leave this summer, with young Lukas Jensen joining Accrington Stanley on loan, and while Kompany still has Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris, who played a half each at Shrewsbury Town last Friday night, Kompany is thought to want one or two keepers, with Ari Muric of Manchester City and Plymouth’s Michael Cooper also linked.

Anderlecht's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen pictured in action during a soccer match between RSCA Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht and KRC Genk, Saturday 15 May 2021 in Anderlecht, on the fourth day of the 'Champions' play-offs' of the 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship.
