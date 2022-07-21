Burnley searching for alternatives as deal for Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen falls through

The Clarets were believed to be close to landing an eighth summer signing, in the shape of the Netherlands Under 21 international, with Vincent Kompany’s goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who also joined Anderlecht from NAC Breda two years ago, keen to be reunited with the young prospect.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belgian sources suggested a deal would be expected to cost Burnley €5m plus add-ons, with a ‘limited’ sell-on percentage, and it appears the clubs were unable to reach a compromise.

Burnley have seen Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey leave this summer, with young Lukas Jensen joining Accrington Stanley on loan, and while Kompany still has Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris, who played a half each at Shrewsbury Town last Friday night, Kompany is thought to want one or two keepers, with Ari Muric of Manchester City and Plymouth’s Michael Cooper also linked.