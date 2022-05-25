Burnley schoolboy — hoping to match Harvey Macadam's success — signs contract with Fleetwood Town

Brunshaw Primary School pupil Charlie Price will now be hoping to emulate the success of Cod Army midfielder Harvey Macadam.

The 21-year-old made 10 appearances for Town this season, scoring once, as they avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth.

But seeing what the former Blessed Trinity student has achieved shows that there is a pathway for aspiring footballers to live their dream.

His mum, Rebecca Smith, said: "As a mum I could not be any prouder because his work ethic and commitment just proves that with hard work and determination he can achieve anything — and travelling those motorway miles as a parent has definitely paid off!"

The Manchester City supporter, whose favourite player, Cristiano Ronaldo, plays for the red half of the city, operates as a left winger and played at grassroots level with Fulledge Colts Green and AFC Wolves.

Charlie has been kicking a ball since he was 18 months old, turning out for numerous academies, until he found his home after impressing coaches at the Highbury Stadium. He's now been added to the roster for the Under 9s team.

Rebecca added: "He is obsessed with football, from watching it to playing. He 100% deserves this opportunity, which he's achieved all by himself, with the help of mum's taxi!