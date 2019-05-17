Burnley's England international targeted by European giants | PSG after Everton forward | Barcelona to raid Arsenal | Updates on Newcastle United, Manchester United & Manchester City

All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Real Madrid are set to test Liverpool's resolve this summer by making a bid for their 26-year-old Egypt international forward Mohamed Salah. Mail)

Barcelona want France striker Antoine Griezmann, who has announced he is leaving Atletico Madrid. (Goal.com)

However, Manchester City are willing to pay the release clause for 28-year-old Griezmann. (Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are looking Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski - the 30-year-old Poland international is reportedly resisting the club's attempts to extend his contract beyond 2021. (Express)

Lyon's 22-year-old France Under-21 forward Moussa Dembele is also a target for United and would cost the Premier League side £40 million. (Sun)

Everton will ask for £65 million from Paris St-Germain if the French champions want to sign 22-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison. (Star)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez's agent has held talks with Juventus and Inter Milan. (Metro)

Sanchez pay have to take a pay cut, however. (Metro)

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala's agent says he will leave the Italian club - both Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are considering making a move for 25-year-old. (Mirror)

Chelsea's 28-year-old Spain defender Marcos Alonso is on Atletico's radar. (AS)

Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old Germany forward Julian Brandt could snub Tottenham and Liverpool in order to stay in Germany. (Mirror)

However, Liverpool have made contact with Trabzonspor over a potential deal for 23-year-old Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır. (Express)

Barcelona are targeting Manchester United's 21-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mundo Deportivo)

The Catalan club are also considering bids for Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29, and 27-year-old Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette. (Mundo Deportivo)

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is prepared to rejoin Manchester United if the Old Trafford club bid for the 26-year-old this summer. (Telegraph)

Alternatively, United will net up to £15 million if Palace sell Zaha this summer because of due a lucrative sell-on clause for the Ivory Coast international. (Mail)

Ex-chairman Simon Jordan says the Eagles should sell Zaha this summer and believes £60 million would be a fair price. (Talksport)

West Brom's 29-year-old Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon's hopes of a permanent move to Newcastle United hinge on Rafael Benitez staying as manager at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Brighton are preparing an approach for Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder as their move to recruit Swansea City boss Graham Potter drags on, Football Insider understands. (Football insider)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says 28-year-old Spain forward Rodrigo, a target for Manchester City, will only leave the club this summer if he wants to go. (Manchester Evening News)

The agent of Atletico's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 25, has confirmed his client's release clause amid reported interest from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Atletico Madrid are being rumoured to make a bid for Burnley Defender James Tarkowski. (Mirror)

Wolves are planning a summer move for Reading's 18-year-old English forward Danny Loader. (Birmingham Mail)

Huddersfield Town linked with 'Iranian Zlatan Ibrahimovic' Mehdi Taremi. (Examiner)

Huddersfield Town could plan another raid on Charlton Athletic to land Karlan Grant's mate Joe Aribo. (Examiner)

Fotospor claim Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli recently met with the agent of Huddersfield Town forward Adama Diakhaby to discuss a potential transfer this summer. (Sport Witness)