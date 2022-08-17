Burnley run into a snag in pursuit of Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday it emerged that a deal for the 22-year-old North Macedonia international was imminent, with a deal agreed for the player, who spent last season on loan at Schalke.

Stuttgart sports director Sven Mislintat told Bild after the 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen on Saturday: “The talks are extremely advanced, we will be able to report completion in a timely manner.”

Churlinov’s agent Mehmet Eser added: “Burnley and Kompany really wanted Darko.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 07: Darko Churlinov of VfB Stuttgart is tackled by Hugo Novoa of RB Leipzig during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig at Mercedes-Benz Arena on August 07, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was shown a clear plan. That really impressed him.”

The winger, who is expected to sign a four-year contract, in a €3.5m deal which could rise to up to €5m with add-ons, was due to travel for his medical on Monday, but due to complications with his visa – being from a non-EU country, who are 64th currently in the FIFA World rankings – Churlinov has been unable to travel to England, and is instead due to meet representatives from Burnley and have his medical on Thursday in Paris.

Kompany said on Monday at his pre-match press conference ahead of the 1-1 draw with Hull City: “It is a player that we like, that is not a secret, but there are some details that need to be worked out.

"The player is not here. Let's call it ongoing, and if we can add a bit of support to our team then we will try and do it.”