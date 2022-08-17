Burnley run into a snag in pursuit of Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov
Burnley have run into a snag in their pursuit of VfB Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov.
Last Friday it emerged that a deal for the 22-year-old North Macedonia international was imminent, with a deal agreed for the player, who spent last season on loan at Schalke.
Stuttgart sports director Sven Mislintat told Bild after the 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen on Saturday: “The talks are extremely advanced, we will be able to report completion in a timely manner.”
Churlinov’s agent Mehmet Eser added: “Burnley and Kompany really wanted Darko.
“He was shown a clear plan. That really impressed him.”
The winger, who is expected to sign a four-year contract, in a €3.5m deal which could rise to up to €5m with add-ons, was due to travel for his medical on Monday, but due to complications with his visa – being from a non-EU country, who are 64th currently in the FIFA World rankings – Churlinov has been unable to travel to England, and is instead due to meet representatives from Burnley and have his medical on Thursday in Paris.
Kompany said on Monday at his pre-match press conference ahead of the 1-1 draw with Hull City: “It is a player that we like, that is not a secret, but there are some details that need to be worked out.
"The player is not here. Let's call it ongoing, and if we can add a bit of support to our team then we will try and do it.”
And after the game, he reiterated: “It is the same as last time, he is a player we like, but he hasn’t signed yet, so let’s do everything the right way.”