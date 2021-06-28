Burnley rumours: Clarets close in on swoop for UCL star, Pundit claims Dyche willing to let big name leave
Burnley are off the mark in the transfer market after completing a move for young defender Nathan Collins.
The Irishman joins the Clarets from Stoke City, and despite only being 20, the towering centre-back established himself as a standout performer in the Championship, and is seemingly intent on doing the same in the top flight.
“Everything about it is top drawer. It’s massive. It’s what I want to do,” said Collins, who became City's youngest captain when he led the side at the start of the 2019/20 season.
“I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it.
“Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.
“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going.
“I want to play big games, I want to play against these players – I really can’t wait.
“Looking at Burnley, looking at what they’ve done in the last few seasons and what they want for the future; everything played a part.
“I think they do have big expectations at this club and I want to be part of it.”
Collins has been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at youth international level, and featured 22 times in the second tier for the Potters last term.
