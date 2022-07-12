Burnley reunite Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen with Vincent Kompany

The Republic of Ireland international arrives at Turf Moor on a three-year contract, for an undisclosed fee, believed to be between €3/3.5m.
He left the Purple and Whites’ training camp in Horst in the Netherlands on Friday to travel to discuss a move to Burnley, to play under Kompany, who signed him two years ago after 15 years with West Ham.
His medical took place on Monday, and everything was tied up today, as Cullen joins Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Samuel Bastien as new arrivals.
Cullen had a year remaining on his contract at Lotto Park, and made 55 Jupiler Pro League appearances for Anderlecht, playing 77 games in total.
He knows the Championship well from loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, prior to joining Anderlecht.