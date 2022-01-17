Burnley request Watford postponement

Turf Moor

The Premier League have tweeted: "The #PL has received a postponement request from @BurnleyOfficial relating to their home match against @WatfordFC, due to be played at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 18 Jan.

"The #PL Board will meet later today to review the application and inform both clubs and their fans of its decision."

The game was initially called off last month after a request from Watford was granted, due to "an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad".

That was the first of three Burnley games postponed last month due to a request by the opposition, with Aston Villa and Everton following suit.

Burnley's request to call off Saturday's home game with Leicester was granted, so the Clarets have, with the Spurs game in November falling foul of heavy snow, five games to fit into the schedule.