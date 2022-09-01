Burnley reportedly close to agreeing Deadline Day deal for Jordan Beyer
Reports in Germany says Burnley are close to agreeing a one-year loan deal for Jordan Beyer from Borussia Mönchengladbach.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:42 am
Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg suggests negotiations are now in the final stages, and that the signing will be announced soon.
Beyer’s preferred position is right back, but can fill in anywhere across the defence.
He has represented Germany all the way through youth level, up until the U21s.
Throughout the 2021/22 season, he featured 17 times in the Bundesliga, but has yet to appear this season.