The Clarets secured the title on Tuesday night following a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park.

Vincent Kompany has made a number of changes to his team for this afternoon’s game against the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Scott Twine, Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster all come into the starting 11 to face Nigel Pearson’s side.

Burnley received a guard of honour at Ashton Gate