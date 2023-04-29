Burnley receive guard of honour from Bristol City ahead of their Championship meeting at Ashton Gate
Burnley were given a guard of honour by Bristol City ahead of their Championship meeting at Ashton Gate.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
The Clarets secured the title on Tuesday night following a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park.
Vincent Kompany has made a number of changes to his team for this afternoon’s game against the Robins.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Scott Twine, Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster all come into the starting 11 to face Nigel Pearson’s side.
Watch the guard of honour HERE.