Burnley receive guard of honour from Bristol City ahead of their Championship meeting at Ashton Gate

Burnley were given a guard of honour by Bristol City ahead of their Championship meeting at Ashton Gate.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

The Clarets secured the title on Tuesday night following a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park.

Vincent Kompany has made a number of changes to his team for this afternoon’s game against the Robins.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Scott Twine, Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster all come into the starting 11 to face Nigel Pearson’s side.

Burnley received a guard of honour at Ashton GateBurnley received a guard of honour at Ashton Gate
Watch the guard of honour HERE.

Related topics:BurnleyBristol CityAshton GateBlackburn RoversBailey Peacock-Farrell