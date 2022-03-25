Burnley ratings for the season so far as Clarets pair fight it out for Player of the Year prize

1. James Tarkowski 8

The defender came under fire when openly speaking about his desire to move on, but he has got the fans back on side with a string of commanding displays at the heart of Burnley's defence. Despite being overlooked by Gareth Southgate yet again, he's comfortably one of the best performing centre backs in the Premier League at present. Dominates the ball in the air, positions himself well to clear from deep inside his own box, puts his body on the line and has made a number of outstanding last ditch interventions.

Photo: Alex Livesey