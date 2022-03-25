Burnley ratings for the season so far as Clarets pair fight it out for Player of the Year prize

The Clarets, currently second from bottom, are four points adrift of safety with time running out as rivals Norwich City, Watford, Everton, Leeds United and Brentford all face the threat of relegation.
Goals have been hard to come by for Sean Dyche’s side this season. Summer signing Maxwel Cornet has accounted for six of the club’s 22 finishes, which is the second worst return in the top flight.
But Burnley, on the other hand, own the second meanest defensive record in the bottom half of the division, and the eighth overall, with only Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Wolves and Brighton bettering the 38 goals they’ve conceded this term.
Here are our ratings for the season so far of the players that have started five or more league games.
1. James Tarkowski 8
The defender came under fire when openly speaking about his desire to move on, but he has got the fans back on side with a string of commanding displays at the heart of Burnley's defence. Despite being overlooked by Gareth Southgate yet again, he's comfortably one of the best performing centre backs in the Premier League at present. Dominates the ball in the air, positions himself well to clear from deep inside his own box, puts his body on the line and has made a number of outstanding last ditch interventions.
Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Nick Pope 8
Burnley's two-time Player of the Year is on course for a hat-trick after another impressive campaign. Despite a slow start to the season, which England boss Gareth Southgate has alluded to, the goalkeeper's recent performances have quite rightly earned him a recall for the Three Lions ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. With seven clean sheets already, it seems likely that he'll finish in double figures yet again.
Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. Maxwel Cornet 7.5
Started like a house on fire when netting six times in his first nine starts for the Clarets, to quickly establish himself as the club's leading scorer this term. Burnley's goal of the season montage will likely include each and every one of the Ivorian's finishes. However, his form in front of goal has stalled since injury and a return from AFCON and he looks as though he's still trying to find his true position in the side.
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Wout Weghorst 7
Weghorst has impressed since his deadline day move from Wolfsburg, and looks outstanding value for money at around half what Newcastle paid for Wood. He has shown the technical qualities to hold the ball up and link play, creating two fine assists with outstanding skill against Manchester United and Brighton, and the only gripe is he has just one goal from nine games so far.
Photo: Clive Brunskill