Burnley ranked as the 'unluckiest' club in the Premier League

Burnley top the list of 'unluckiest' clubs in the Premier League, according to new data from Paddy Power Games.

Burnley’s 15th place finish in the Premier League resulted from grit, determination and strategy – but it appears some unfair treatment from referees may have held the Lancashire club back, according to in-depth analysis from the popular bookmaker.

The research investigated the disciplinary records of all Premier League players and clubs and specifically zoned in on when certain players and clubs were more likely to be punished – via bookings and red cards – than others.

And there's strong evidence to suggest that the Clarets disproportionately escape, or receive, bookings from match officials in the top flight.

According to statistics centred on disciplinary in the division, 20% per-cent of all fouls committed by Sean Dyche's side resulted in a card.

Phil Bardsley is unluckiest player at Turf Moor having committed 22 fouls, but received a whopping 12 bookings – meaning he was booked for 41% of the fouls.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley have been at the brunt end of the referee’s whistle throughout the Premier League season with the Clarets receiving 76 cards (75 yellows, one red), resulting in over one in five (21.11%) of all illegal challenges resulted in a card. Making the club the unluckiest in the competition, finishing above Watford and West Ham.

Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea are at the head of the table with the lowest number of fouls committed per card given – meaning that the two Premier League clubs from Merseyside very much have lady luck on their side.

Looking at all the players that featured in the 2018/19 Premier League season for Burnley who made over 20 fouls this season, the data suggests that Ben Mee and Matt Lowton were also harshly treated.

Mee committed 27 fouls but received a whopping nine bookings – meaning he was booked for 33% of the fouls he made this season.

Lowton committed the same amount of fouls as fellow right back Bardsley, but received two bookings less, meaning he was penalised for 31% of fouls made.

On the other end of the spectrum, it can be revealed that Chris Wood is one of the luckiest players in the Premier League.

The Burnley striker made 26 fouls this season and yet only received two yellow cards throughout the campaign, which means only seven percent of his fouls resulted in punishment from the officials.

When looking at the rest of the league, Roberto Firmino (38), Naby Keita (25), Aaron Ramsey (21) and Ryan Sessegnon (20) all managed to avoid having their name taken – despite committing a significant number of fouls.

A Paddy Power Games spokesperson said: “It looks like the referee’s may have had it in for Burnley – It may be down to some team bias, but to consistently succumb to punishment also requires some rotten luck.

Sean Dyche will surely set his sights on some discipline training for his player during preseason to avoid a repeat.”