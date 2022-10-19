The midweek clash against Birmingham City continues the club’s unrelenting cycle of fixtures, which lead up to the Qatar World Cup next month.

The Clarets have already played four times in October, taking an average of two points per game, and Vincent Kompany is confident that there won’t be any let-up from his players, despite the challenging schedule they’ve faced.

He said: "I think we've been consistent in performances, I think we've been consistent in growing and improving, but now we'd like to continue and go to Birmingham. I don't have any doubts about the levels of energy my team can show.

"You could give them six games a week and I would trust the level of energy they can show. You've got to be clinical against these teams and that will be another good challenge for us, to go up against a team that can pose a lot of threats of their own. We just want to continue what we're doing."

Here’s how we think Burnley will line up for their 15th league game of the campaign.

1. Arijanet Muric (GK)

2. Vitinho (RB)

3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (CB)

4. Jordan Beyer (CB)