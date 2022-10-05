Stoke City’s arrival at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening will be the second of eight games that Burnley will play in the Championship this month.

Vincent Kompany’s side have won just once in their last four games, having conceded late on against West Brom and Cardiff City, but a win against the Potters will see them climb to fourth in the table.

While Burnley were dented late on in South Wales at the weekend, with Callum Robinson grabbing a late leveller for the Bluebirds, ex-PNE boss Alex Neil watched his side get well beaten at home to Watford.

“We’re back in front of our fans, which will be nice, as it has been over two weeks since we were last there," said Kompany. “I hope we can give them something to look forward to and leave on Wednesday with a smile on their faces.

“That’s all that’s on our mind, putting in a good performance, getting a good result and sending our supporters home happy. The fans have been terrific ever since I walked through the door here. They were down at Cardiff in their numbers once again, backing us throughout, credit to them especially with the travelling disruptions.

“And I know they will pack out Turf Moor once again on Wednesday and we will need their support throughout the night. If we can make it a vibrant and entertaining night for our fans, then that would be awesome for us.”

