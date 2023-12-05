Burnley face Wolves tonight looking to build on their impressive 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the weekend.

Vincent Kompany’s men ended their losing streak at Turf Moor in the best possible way, putting a relegation rival to the sword in a truly emphatic manner.

There’s no time to rest for the Clarets though, with a trip to Molineux tonight ahead of a long journey to Brighton at the weekend.

Burnley have been dealt a couple of blows for tonight’s game, with Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen both set to miss out. Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster will also be unavailable.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Molineux:

GK - James Trafford After keeping his first clean sheet of the season on Saturday, can Trafford make it two in two?

RB - Vitinho The full-back was one of Burnley's best players against Sheffield United, but he's likely to face a more sterner test against Wolves.

CB - Dara O'Shea O'Shea is another one that will be desperate to keep another clean sheet, but on this occasion he'll have a new centre back partner.