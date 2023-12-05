Burnley predicted team vs Wolves as Swedish international lined up for first start of the season - gallery
Burnley face Wolves tonight looking to build on their impressive 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the weekend.
Vincent Kompany’s men ended their losing streak at Turf Moor in the best possible way, putting a relegation rival to the sword in a truly emphatic manner.
There’s no time to rest for the Clarets though, with a trip to Molineux tonight ahead of a long journey to Brighton at the weekend.
Burnley have been dealt a couple of blows for tonight’s game, with Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen both set to miss out. Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster will also be unavailable.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Molineux:
