Burnley predicted team vs Wolves as Swedish international lined up for first start of the season - gallery

Burnley face Wolves tonight looking to build on their impressive 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men ended their losing streak at Turf Moor in the best possible way, putting a relegation rival to the sword in a truly emphatic manner.

There’s no time to rest for the Clarets though, with a trip to Molineux tonight ahead of a long journey to Brighton at the weekend.

Burnley have been dealt a couple of blows for tonight’s game, with Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen both set to miss out. Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster will also be unavailable.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Molineux:

After keeping his first clean sheet of the season on Saturday, can Trafford make it two in two?

1. GK - James Trafford

After keeping his first clean sheet of the season on Saturday, can Trafford make it two in two? Photo: Nathan Stirk

The full-back was one of Burnley's best players against Sheffield United, but he's likely to face a more sterner test against Wolves.

2. RB - Vitinho

The full-back was one of Burnley's best players against Sheffield United, but he's likely to face a more sterner test against Wolves. Photo: Matt McNulty

O'Shea is another one that will be desperate to keep another clean sheet, but on this occasion he'll have a new centre back partner.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

O'Shea is another one that will be desperate to keep another clean sheet, but on this occasion he'll have a new centre back partner. Photo: Nathan Stirk

The Swedish international is likely to deputise for the suspended Jordan Beyer and get his first start of the season.

4. CB - Hjalmar Ekdal

The Swedish international is likely to deputise for the suspended Jordan Beyer and get his first start of the season. Photo: Fran Santiago

