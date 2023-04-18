Burnley predicted team vs Rotherham United with doubts over Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson's availability

Vincent Kompany is expecting another difficult night when Burnley take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Millers have won three of their last five home games in the Championship – beating Sunderland, QPR and West Brom – but remain just three points above the relegation zone in the second tier.

The Clarets, meanwhile, are on a 21-game unbeaten run as the league leaders close in on the club’s record under Sean Dyche in 2015-16 when promoted to the Premier League as champions.

Should Burnley better Sheffield United’s result against Bristol City at Bramall Lane, they’ll wrap up the title with four games still remaining.

“I think it’ll be difficult,” admitted Kompany. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we draw against Reading and we draw against Blackpool. Then you go on and beat Middlesbrough and beat Sheffield United.

“I don’t think this period of time could better epitomise what the Championship is. Nobody from our staff is underestimating the task ahead, but we’re looking forward to it of course.”

