Burnley predicted team vs Newcastle United as Vincent Kompany chases first league win - gallery
Vincent Kompany’s men enjoyed a brief respite from Premier League action in midweek with a 4-0 rout of Salford City in the Carabao Cup.
Their opponents, meanwhile, enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Manchester City to also reach the last 16 of the competition.
Back to league matters, the Clarets will be desperate to build on a promising performance against Manchester United last week, albeit one that ended in a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ stunner.
Burnley will be without Lyle Foster for the third and final game due to suspension, while Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Manuel Benson (ankle), Darko Churlinov (health scare), Nathan Redmond (knock) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at St James’ Park...