Burnley head to the North East on Saturday to take on Newcastle United – hoping to claim their first league win of the season.

Vincent Kompany’s men enjoyed a brief respite from Premier League action in midweek with a 4-0 rout of Salford City in the Carabao Cup.

Their opponents, meanwhile, enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Manchester City to also reach the last 16 of the competition.

Back to league matters, the Clarets will be desperate to build on a promising performance against Manchester United last week, albeit one that ended in a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ stunner.

Burnley will be without Lyle Foster for the third and final game due to suspension, while Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Manuel Benson (ankle), Darko Churlinov (health scare), Nathan Redmond (knock) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at St James’ Park...

GK - James Trafford Expected to come straight back in for Arijanet Muric, who again deputised in the cup in midweek.

RB - Connor Roberts Should come straight back in for Vitinho who got some vital minutes under his belt against Salford.

CB - Jordan Beyer Should be fit and raring to go after being rested for the midweek cup win.