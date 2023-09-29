News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Newcastle United as Vincent Kompany chases first league win - gallery

Burnley head to the North East on Saturday to take on Newcastle United – hoping to claim their first league win of the season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men enjoyed a brief respite from Premier League action in midweek with a 4-0 rout of Salford City in the Carabao Cup.

Their opponents, meanwhile, enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Manchester City to also reach the last 16 of the competition.

Back to league matters, the Clarets will be desperate to build on a promising performance against Manchester United last week, albeit one that ended in a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ stunner.

Burnley will be without Lyle Foster for the third and final game due to suspension, while Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Manuel Benson (ankle), Darko Churlinov (health scare), Nathan Redmond (knock) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at St James’ Park...

Expected to come straight back in for Arijanet Muric, who again deputised in the cup in midweek.

1. GK - James Trafford

Expected to come straight back in for Arijanet Muric, who again deputised in the cup in midweek. Photo: Lewis Storey

Should come straight back in for Vitinho who got some vital minutes under his belt against Salford.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Should come straight back in for Vitinho who got some vital minutes under his belt against Salford. Photo: Lewis Storey

Should be fit and raring to go after being rested for the midweek cup win.

3. CB - Jordan Beyer

Should be fit and raring to go after being rested for the midweek cup win. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Will be out to build on an impressive display against Man Utd in his last outing.

4. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

Will be out to build on an impressive display against Man Utd in his last outing. Photo: Lewis Storey

