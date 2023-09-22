Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday night looking to claim their first league win of the season against a struggling Manchester United side.

After three straight defeats, Vincent Kompany’s side got off the mark on Monday night with an encouraging 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, where Burnley were unlucky not to win.

During that game Lyle Foster was sent off during stoppage time and now serves the first game of his three-match suspension.

With that in mind, here's how we think the Clarets might line up...

1 . GK - James Trafford Trafford was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet at the City Ground on Monday night. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The full-back will need to be on the top of his game dealing with the likes of Marcus Rashford, especially with his pace in behind. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . CB - Jordan Beyer Beyer defended well against Forest but also helped build up attacks with his trademark runs out from the back. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales