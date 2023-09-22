Burnley predicted team vs Man Utd as Vincent Kompany faces striker dilemma with Lyle Foster suspended - gallery
Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday night looking to claim their first league win of the season against a struggling Manchester United side.
After three straight defeats, Vincent Kompany’s side got off the mark on Monday night with an encouraging 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, where Burnley were unlucky not to win.
During that game Lyle Foster was sent off during stoppage time and now serves the first game of his three-match suspension.
With that in mind, here's how we think the Clarets might line up...
