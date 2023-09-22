News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Man Utd as Vincent Kompany faces striker dilemma with Lyle Foster suspended - gallery

Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday night looking to claim their first league win of the season against a struggling Manchester United side.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

After three straight defeats, Vincent Kompany’s side got off the mark on Monday night with an encouraging 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, where Burnley were unlucky not to win.

During that game Lyle Foster was sent off during stoppage time and now serves the first game of his three-match suspension.

With that in mind, here's how we think the Clarets might line up...

Trafford was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet at the City Ground on Monday night.

1. GK - James Trafford

Trafford was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet at the City Ground on Monday night. Photo: Stu Forster

The full-back will need to be on the top of his game dealing with the likes of Marcus Rashford, especially with his pace in behind.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The full-back will need to be on the top of his game dealing with the likes of Marcus Rashford, especially with his pace in behind. Photo: Stu Forster

Beyer defended well against Forest but also helped build up attacks with his trademark runs out from the back.

3. CB - Jordan Beyer

Beyer defended well against Forest but also helped build up attacks with his trademark runs out from the back. Photo: Shaun Botterill

The Belgian was much improved against Forest after a difficult outing against Spurs the last time out at Turf Moor.

4. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

The Belgian was much improved against Forest after a difficult outing against Spurs the last time out at Turf Moor. Photo: Marc Atkins

