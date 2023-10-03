News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Burnley predicted team vs Luton Town as key figure returns from suspension - gallery

Burnley will be out to claim their first league win of the season tonight when they take on fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

It’s been a challenging start to the campaign for Vincent Kompany’s men, who have picked up just one point from their opening six games.

Against Luton though they will be boosted by return of Lyle Foster from suspension, although Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi will all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Kenilworth Road...

Will face a different test from a Luton side that are likely to bombard his box.

1. GK - James Trafford

Will face a different test from a Luton side that are likely to bombard his box. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Will be out to keep a clean sheet as the Clarets chase their first league win of the campaign.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Will be out to keep a clean sheet as the Clarets chase their first league win of the campaign. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Defended the box well against Newcastle and in all likelihood will have to do the same against Luton.

3. CB - Jordan Beyer

Defended the box well against Newcastle and in all likelihood will have to do the same against Luton. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Could be more suited to dealing with Luton's more physical and direct approach.

4. CB - Dara O'Shea

Could be more suited to dealing with Luton's more physical and direct approach. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyLuton Town