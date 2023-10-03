Burnley predicted team vs Luton Town as key figure returns from suspension - gallery
Burnley will be out to claim their first league win of the season tonight when they take on fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town.
It’s been a challenging start to the campaign for Vincent Kompany’s men, who have picked up just one point from their opening six games.
Against Luton though they will be boosted by return of Lyle Foster from suspension, although Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi will all remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Kenilworth Road...
