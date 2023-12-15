News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley predicted team vs Everton as Vincent Kompany faces left-back conundrum - gallery

Burnley will be hoping to make it two home wins from two when they host Sean Dyche’s Everton on Saturday.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men were 5-0 winners against Sheffield United last time out at Turf Moor, a result that was followed up by a defeat and a draw on the road.

It means the Clarets remain 19th in the table, four points adrift of the Toffees who are fresh from winning three games on the spin.

Burnley will be without Charlie Taylor, Luca Koleosho and Lyle Foster, while Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Michael Obafemi all remain doubts.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Burnley could line up:

Hopefully the shot stopper won't be required to make another 10 saves this weekend after his heroic display last time out.

1. GK - James Trafford

Hopefully the shot stopper won't be required to make another 10 saves this weekend after his heroic display last time out. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
With Vitinho potentially required at left-back, an opening could come up for Roberts to return to the starting XI.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

With Vitinho potentially required at left-back, an opening could come up for Roberts to return to the starting XI. Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
The Irishman has done well in recent games and continues to keep Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil out of the side.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman has done well in recent games and continues to keep Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil out of the side. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
The Clarets have looked a lot stronger defensively since Beyer returned from injury.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

The Clarets have looked a lot stronger defensively since Beyer returned from injury. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyEvertonSean DycheTurf MoorSheffield United