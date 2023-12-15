Burnley will be hoping to make it two home wins from two when they host Sean Dyche’s Everton on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s men were 5-0 winners against Sheffield United last time out at Turf Moor, a result that was followed up by a defeat and a draw on the road.

It means the Clarets remain 19th in the table, four points adrift of the Toffees who are fresh from winning three games on the spin.

Burnley will be without Charlie Taylor, Luca Koleosho and Lyle Foster, while Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Michael Obafemi all remain doubts.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Burnley could line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford Hopefully the shot stopper won't be required to make another 10 saves this weekend after his heroic display last time out. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts With Vitinho potentially required at left-back, an opening could come up for Roberts to return to the starting XI. Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman has done well in recent games and continues to keep Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil out of the side. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales