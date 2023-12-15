Burnley predicted team vs Everton as Vincent Kompany faces left-back conundrum - gallery
Burnley will be hoping to make it two home wins from two when they host Sean Dyche’s Everton on Saturday.
Vincent Kompany’s men were 5-0 winners against Sheffield United last time out at Turf Moor, a result that was followed up by a defeat and a draw on the road.
It means the Clarets remain 19th in the table, four points adrift of the Toffees who are fresh from winning three games on the spin.
Burnley will be without Charlie Taylor, Luca Koleosho and Lyle Foster, while Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Michael Obafemi all remain doubts.
With that in mind, here’s how we think Burnley could line up:
