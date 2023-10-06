Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday when they take on Chelsea looking to claim a second league win in the space of a week.

Vincent Kompany’s men picked up a hard-earned 2-1 victory against fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Lyle Foster and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Anass Zaroury is available for selection despite not being named in Burnley’s squad against Luton, having just been left out.

Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up on Saturday...

GK - James Trafford The young shot stopper stood up to a barrage of pressure from Luton in midweek.

RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman will have to be at his best to deal with Chelsea's dangerous frontline.

CB - Jordan Beyer The defender was in superb form against Luton in midweek as Burnley claimed their first league win.