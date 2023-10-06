Burnley predicted team vs Chelsea as Vincent Kompany chases back-to-back wins - gallery
Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday when they take on Chelsea looking to claim a second league win in the space of a week.
Vincent Kompany’s men picked up a hard-earned 2-1 victory against fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Lyle Foster and Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Anass Zaroury is available for selection despite not being named in Burnley’s squad against Luton, having just been left out.
Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up on Saturday...
