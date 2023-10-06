News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Chelsea as Vincent Kompany chases back-to-back wins - gallery

Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday when they take on Chelsea looking to claim a second league win in the space of a week.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men picked up a hard-earned 2-1 victory against fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Lyle Foster and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Anass Zaroury is available for selection despite not being named in Burnley’s squad against Luton, having just been left out.

Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up on Saturday...

The young shot stopper stood up to a barrage of pressure from Luton in midweek.

1. GK - James Trafford

The Welshman will have to be at his best to deal with Chelsea's dangerous frontline.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The defender was in superb form against Luton in midweek as Burnley claimed their first league win.

3. CB - Jordan Beyer

The centre-back is likely to come up against Armando Broja in Chelsea's frontline.

4. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

