Burnley predicted team vs Bournemouth as Connor Robert misses out through suspension - gallery
Burnley head down to the South Coast this weekend to take on relegation rivals Bournemouth in a huge encounter down at the wrong end of the Premier League table.
Vincent Kompany’s men will be keen to bounce back from last weekend’s miserable 3-0 defeat to Brentford, which was their seventh loss of the season already.
Connor Roberts was sent off during that game, meaning he will miss Saturday’s clash at the Vitality Stadium through suspension.
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are all expected to remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up against the Cherries:
