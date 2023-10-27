News you can trust since 1877
Burnley head down to the South Coast this weekend to take on relegation rivals Bournemouth in a huge encounter down at the wrong end of the Premier League table.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men will be keen to bounce back from last weekend’s miserable 3-0 defeat to Brentford, which was their seventh loss of the season already.

Connor Roberts was sent off during that game, meaning he will miss Saturday’s clash at the Vitality Stadium through suspension.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are all expected to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up against the Cherries:

The scoreline would have been a lot heavier against Brentford last week if it wasn't for a string of fine saves.

1. GK - James Trafford

Likely to deputise at right-back for Connor Roberts, who misses out through suspension.

2. RB - Vitinho

Will need to be much improved after struggling against Brentford's dynamic frontline last week.

3. CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil

If Kompany wants to shake things up at the back, Delcroix for Dara O'Shea is one change he could make.

4. CB - Hannes Delcroix

