Burnley head down to the South Coast this weekend to take on relegation rivals Bournemouth in a huge encounter down at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Vincent Kompany’s men will be keen to bounce back from last weekend’s miserable 3-0 defeat to Brentford, which was their seventh loss of the season already.

Connor Roberts was sent off during that game, meaning he will miss Saturday’s clash at the Vitality Stadium through suspension.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are all expected to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up against the Cherries:

1 . GK - James Trafford The scoreline would have been a lot heavier against Brentford last week if it wasn't for a string of fine saves. Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

2 . RB - Vitinho Likely to deputise at right-back for Connor Roberts, who misses out through suspension. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3 . CB - Ameen Al-Dakhil Will need to be much improved after struggling against Brentford's dynamic frontline last week. Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales