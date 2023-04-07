Burnley predicted team to take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Good Friday

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says his players are looking forward to tackling the “two toughest games” they could’ve been assigned over the Easter period.

The Championship leaders travel to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough on Good Friday before they welcome title rivals Sheffield United to Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

The former Manchester City skipper said: “The two toughest games we could have had in the division and I think the players are looking as much forward to it as myself and the coaching staff are and hopefully the fans as well. They’re always good games.”

With South Africa international Lyle Foster joining his team-mates back at Gawthorpe, the four-time Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month is now just awaiting the return of striker Jay Rodriguez, who has been struggling to get back to full fitness.

And he suggested that he’ll be making full use of his squad in this final push for promotion. “We knew that this was the last real clear week we were going to get and now it’s back to Championship fixtures,” said the 36-year-old.

"We’re used to having to adapt the squad every now and then so I do expect that we’ll have to use more players again, but first thing’s first, we’ve got the game on Friday and after that we’ll assess and see what we need to do for Monday.”

Kompany added: “I couldn’t have wanted it any better for the run in to have the squad available and pushing to get game time. I think I’ve explained very clearly as well to the boys that you can look at one game and think ‘why am I not playing?’, but I think history has told us in this league that eventually your time comes.

"It’s important to have everyone pushing for this very special goal we have. It’s something unique but I feel the squad is really up for that, so having so many players available now, it’s important for us.”

