Burnley will be out to capitalise on their battling point against Chelsea with a win when they face Wolves at Turf Moor tonight.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men defied the odds on Saturday to fight back not once, but twice with 10 men to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, the Clarets cut the gap to safety to just four points, setting up a potentially dramatic final eight games of the season.

Tonight they face a Wolves side that lost 2-0 to their West Midland rivals Aston Villa in the late kick-off on Saturday.

They will do so without Lorenz Assignon, who is suspended following his two yellow cards against Chelsea, while Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.

There is better news concerning David Fofana though, who will be available once again after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

With that in mind, here’s how the Clarets are predicted to line up this evening:

The Kosovan has enjoyed two really impressive displays after replacing James Trafford prior to the international break.

1. GK - Arijanet Muric

The Kosovan has enjoyed two really impressive displays after replacing James Trafford prior to the international break. Photo: Richard Pelham

From right wing, to left-back and now to right-back, another change is on the cards for the versatile Brazilian with Lorenz Assignon out through suspension.

2. RB - Vitinho

From right wing, to left-back and now to right-back, another change is on the cards for the versatile Brazilian with Lorenz Assignon out through suspension. Photo: Alex Broadway

The Irishman defended superbly at Stamford Bridge at the weekend and also grabbed Burnley's dramatic late equaliser.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman defended superbly at Stamford Bridge at the weekend and also grabbed Burnley's dramatic late equaliser. Photo: Richard Pelham

The Frenchman enjoyed his best display in a Burnley shirt at the weekend and looks to be striking up a strong partnership with O'Shea.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman enjoyed his best display in a Burnley shirt at the weekend and looks to be striking up a strong partnership with O'Shea. Photo: GLYN KIRK

