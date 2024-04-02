Vincent Kompany’s men defied the odds on Saturday to fight back not once, but twice with 10 men to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.
As a result, the Clarets cut the gap to safety to just four points, setting up a potentially dramatic final eight games of the season.
Tonight they face a Wolves side that lost 2-0 to their West Midland rivals Aston Villa in the late kick-off on Saturday.
They will do so without Lorenz Assignon, who is suspended following his two yellow cards against Chelsea, while Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.
There is better news concerning David Fofana though, who will be available once again after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.
With that in mind, here’s how the Clarets are predicted to line up this evening:
