As a result, the Clarets cut the gap to safety to just four points, setting up a potentially dramatic final eight games of the season.

Tonight they face a Wolves side that lost 2-0 to their West Midland rivals Aston Villa in the late kick-off on Saturday.

They will do so without Lorenz Assignon, who is suspended following his two yellow cards against Chelsea, while Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined.

There is better news concerning David Fofana though, who will be available once again after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

With that in mind, here’s how the Clarets are predicted to line up this evening:

GK - Arijanet Muric The Kosovan has enjoyed two really impressive displays after replacing James Trafford prior to the international break.

RB - Vitinho From right wing, to left-back and now to right-back, another change is on the cards for the versatile Brazilian with Lorenz Assignon out through suspension.

CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman defended superbly at Stamford Bridge at the weekend and also grabbed Burnley's dramatic late equaliser.