Following on from last season’s 100-point automatic promotion, the Clarets mark their return to the big time with a tricky game first up.

With so many players to choose from, this is arguably the most difficult line-up to predict given we don’t know exactly what Scott Parker has in mind.

Will it be a back three or a back four, for example? How many debutants will there be? And which players will be ruled fit enough to feature?

Here’s how we think the Clarets might line up in North London:

1 . The big kick-off Both Oliver Sonne and Hannibal will be hoping to feature in Burnley's season opener at Tottenham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . GK - Vaclav Hladky If summer signing Martin Dubravka isn't 100% fit to start, Hladky is likely to get the nod in goal (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . RWB - Oliver Sonne While Connor Roberts is now back in training after recovering from a knock, the Welshman might not be fit enough to start (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales