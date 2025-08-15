Burnley predicted team to face Tottenham as Scott Parker tipped to hand out three debuts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
We’re now just a day away from Burnley’s season opener away to Tottenham.

Following on from last season’s 100-point automatic promotion, the Clarets mark their return to the big time with a tricky game first up.

With so many players to choose from, this is arguably the most difficult line-up to predict given we don’t know exactly what Scott Parker has in mind.

Will it be a back three or a back four, for example? How many debutants will there be? And which players will be ruled fit enough to feature?

Here’s how we think the Clarets might line up in North London:

Both Oliver Sonne and Hannibal will be hoping to feature in Burnley's season opener at Tottenham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

1. The big kick-off

Both Oliver Sonne and Hannibal will be hoping to feature in Burnley's season opener at Tottenham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

If summer signing Martin Dubravka isn't 100% fit to start, Hladky is likely to get the nod in goal (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. GK - Vaclav Hladky

If summer signing Martin Dubravka isn't 100% fit to start, Hladky is likely to get the nod in goal (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

While Connor Roberts is now back in training after recovering from a knock, the Welshman might not be fit enough to start (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

3. RWB - Oliver Sonne

While Connor Roberts is now back in training after recovering from a knock, the Welshman might not be fit enough to start (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

The ex-Man City man will make his debut on the right-hand side of Burnley's back three (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

4. CB - Kyle Walker

The ex-Man City man will make his debut on the right-hand side of Burnley's back three (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

