Following on from last season’s 100-point automatic promotion, the Clarets mark their return to the big time with a tricky game first up.
With so many players to choose from, this is arguably the most difficult line-up to predict given we don’t know exactly what Scott Parker has in mind.
Will it be a back three or a back four, for example? How many debutants will there be? And which players will be ruled fit enough to feature?
Here’s how we think the Clarets might line up in North London:
Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker 'relishing' challenge of keeping Burnley up ahead of Tottenham opener