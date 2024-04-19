Dara O’Shea missed that game through suspension, but the defender is now available for selection.
Burnley are otherwise as you were in terms of injury news, meaning Vincent Kompany has the same pool of players to choose from.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at Bramall Lane:
1. GK - Aro Muric
Vincent Kompany appeared to give Muric his backing after the keeper made his second costly mistake in as many games last week. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. RB - Lorenz Assignon
The Frenchman has made the right-back spot his own since joining the Clarets on loan in January. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. CB - Dara O'Shea
The Irishman should slot straight back into the side after serving his suspension. Hjalmar Ekdal did well in his place last week but had to come off with a knock. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
The young centre-back was impressive against Brighton last time out and has made a real difference at the heart of Burnley's defence. Photo: Lewis Storey
