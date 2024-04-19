Burnley predicted team to face Sheffield United as Dara O'Shea backed to start after serving ban - gallery

Burnley face bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday looking to earn an invaluable three points in their fight against relegation.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 19th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The Clarets sit six points adrift of safety with five games remaining following last week’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Dara O’Shea missed that game through suspension, but the defender is now available for selection.

Burnley are otherwise as you were in terms of injury news, meaning Vincent Kompany has the same pool of players to choose from.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at Bramall Lane:

Vincent Kompany appeared to give Muric his backing after the keeper made his second costly mistake in as many games last week.

1. GK - Aro Muric

The Frenchman has made the right-back spot his own since joining the Clarets on loan in January.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The Irishman should slot straight back into the side after serving his suspension. Hjalmar Ekdal did well in his place last week but had to come off with a knock.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The young centre-back was impressive against Brighton last time out and has made a real difference at the heart of Burnley's defence.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

