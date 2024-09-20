The 1-0 win saw the Clarets move up to fourth place in the Championship table with 10 points to their name from their first five games of the campaign.

On Saturday, Scott Parker’s side host a Pompey side that languish second from bottom in the table, having picked up just three points. Those draws, however, did come against Leeds, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Burnley will be hopeful of having Connor Roberts and Lyle Foster back available, while Josh Cullen could also be in contention to start after returning on the bench at Elland Road last week.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The 21-year-old will be out to keep a second straight clean sheet following his impressive display against Leeds last week. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts Assuming the Welshman is fit and healthy, he should come straight back into the starting line-up in place of Bashir Humphreys, who did well out of position against Leeds. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . CB - Joe Worrall The 27-year-old played a big part of Burnley's resilient, rearguard action at Elland Road last week and continues to build up his partnership with Maxime Esteve. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales