The 1-0 win saw the Clarets move up to fourth place in the Championship table with 10 points to their name from their first five games of the campaign.
On Saturday, Scott Parker’s side host a Pompey side that languish second from bottom in the table, having picked up just three points. Those draws, however, did come against Leeds, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.
Burnley will be hopeful of having Connor Roberts and Lyle Foster back available, while Josh Cullen could also be in contention to start after returning on the bench at Elland Road last week.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
