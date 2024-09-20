Burnley predicted team to face Portsmouth as Scott Parker given welcome dilemma - gallery

Burnley will be looking to build on last weekend’s big win against Leeds United when they host Portsmouth tomorrow.

The 1-0 win saw the Clarets move up to fourth place in the Championship table with 10 points to their name from their first five games of the campaign.

On Saturday, Scott Parker’s side host a Pompey side that languish second from bottom in the table, having picked up just three points. Those draws, however, did come against Leeds, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Burnley will be hopeful of having Connor Roberts and Lyle Foster back available, while Josh Cullen could also be in contention to start after returning on the bench at Elland Road last week.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The 21-year-old will be out to keep a second straight clean sheet following his impressive display against Leeds last week.

1. GK - James Trafford

Assuming the Welshman is fit and healthy, he should come straight back into the starting line-up in place of Bashir Humphreys, who did well out of position against Leeds.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The 27-year-old played a big part of Burnley's resilient, rearguard action at Elland Road last week and continues to build up his partnership with Maxime Esteve.

3. CB - Joe Worrall

Fresh from signing his new long-term contract, the Frenchman has made himself a firm fans' favourite during the last nine months.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

