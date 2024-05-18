The Clarets were unable to take their fight against relegation down to the final day after their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham last time out decided their fate.
Despite there being nothing riding on the game for Vincent Kompany’s men, the Clarets boss insisted his side will still go all out to win.
Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined, while Luca Koleosho is unlikely to be risked.
Elsewhere, the likes of Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez could all be playing their last games for the club, with their contracts soon to expire.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
