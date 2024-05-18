Burnley predicted team to face Nottingham Forest as club stalwarts prepare for emotional goodbye - gallery

Published 18th May 2024
Burnley have nothing to play for other than personal pride when they host Nottingham Forest in their Premier League finale on Sunday.

The Clarets were unable to take their fight against relegation down to the final day after their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham last time out decided their fate.

Despite there being nothing riding on the game for Vincent Kompany’s men, the Clarets boss insisted his side will still go all out to win.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined, while Luca Koleosho is unlikely to be risked.

Elsewhere, the likes of Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez could all be playing their last games for the club, with their contracts soon to expire.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The Kosovan had a nightmare with his distribution against Spurs last week, but made up for it with some fine saves.

1. GK - Arijanet Muric

The Kosovan had a nightmare with his distribution against Spurs last week, but made up for it with some fine saves.

The Frenchman will be out to impress on his last outing of his loan spell, although Vincent Kompany did suggest the door is still open for him to return.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The Frenchman will be out to impress on his last outing of his loan spell, although Vincent Kompany did suggest the door is still open for him to return.

The Irishman has been one of Burnley's best performers this season following his summer move from West Brom.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman has been one of Burnley's best performers this season following his summer move from West Brom.

Vincent Kompany confirmed the Frenchman will remain at Turf Moor next season when his loan deal becomes permanent.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Vincent Kompany confirmed the Frenchman will remain at Turf Moor next season when his loan deal becomes permanent.

