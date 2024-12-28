Scott Parker’s men cut the gap to the top two to just one point after beating the then league leaders Sheffield United 2-0 on their own patch.

Now unbeaten in 10, the Clarets will be looking to claim a fourth straight victory against Michael Carrick’s side.

Lyle Foster made his return from injury off the bench on Thursday, while Jeremy Sarmiento could also be in contention to make his return after missing the last two.

Returning to action so soon after their win against the Blades, and with another game coming up on New Year’s Day, it could well be tempting for Parker to make changes.

But given the good form of his side, it will also be equally tempting to name the same side that beat both Watford and Sheffield United.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

