Vincent Kompany’s side are now just three points adrift of safety following last week’s emphatic 4-1 win against Sheffield United.

Lyle Foster hobbled off during that game with a knock, but Kompany has confirmed the striker is “fine”.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - Aro Muric Vincent Kompany confirmed the keeper is fine despite appearing to signal to the bench last week that he had an issue. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . RB - Lorenz Assignon The full-back will be looking to build on an impressive performance last time out, claiming a goal and an assist against Sheffield United. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea Came straight back in to the starting XI last week after serving his one-match suspension, so will get the nod again. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales