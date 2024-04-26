Lyle Foster hobbled off during that game with a knock, but Kompany has confirmed the striker is “fine”.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
1. GK - Aro Muric
Vincent Kompany confirmed the keeper is fine despite appearing to signal to the bench last week that he had an issue. Photo: Stu Forster
2. RB - Lorenz Assignon
The full-back will be looking to build on an impressive performance last time out, claiming a goal and an assist against Sheffield United. Photo: Stu Forster
3. CB - Dara O'Shea
Came straight back in to the starting XI last week after serving his one-match suspension, so will get the nod again. Photo: Stu Forster
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
The Frenchman has made a real difference to Burnley's backline since arriving on loan in January. Photo: Stu Forster
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.