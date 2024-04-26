Burnley predicted team to face Manchester United as Vincent Kompany given selection luxury - gallery

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s crucial encounter against Manchester United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s side are now just three points adrift of safety following last week’s emphatic 4-1 win against Sheffield United.

Lyle Foster hobbled off during that game with a knock, but Kompany has confirmed the striker is “fine”.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

Vincent Kompany confirmed the keeper is fine despite appearing to signal to the bench last week that he had an issue.

1. GK - Aro Muric

Vincent Kompany confirmed the keeper is fine despite appearing to signal to the bench last week that he had an issue. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The full-back will be looking to build on an impressive performance last time out, claiming a goal and an assist against Sheffield United.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The full-back will be looking to build on an impressive performance last time out, claiming a goal and an assist against Sheffield United. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Came straight back in to the starting XI last week after serving his one-match suspension, so will get the nod again.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Came straight back in to the starting XI last week after serving his one-match suspension, so will get the nod again. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The Frenchman has made a real difference to Burnley's backline since arriving on loan in January.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman has made a real difference to Burnley's backline since arriving on loan in January. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyManchester UnitedSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.