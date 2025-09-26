Burnley predicted team to face Man City as Scott Parker given straight-forward selection

The Clarets’ record against the Blues doesn’t make for pleasant reading, losing 13 consecutive games – and 17 of their last 18.

You have to go back to 2015 for the last time Burnley beat City thanks to a George Boyd during a 1-0 Turf Moor win.

But this is a different City side to the one we’ve witnessed in seasons gone by under Pep Guardiola, and Burnley will be hopeful of causing an upset.

They’ve already proven against reigning champions Liverpool they can compete with the best the league has to offer, but the odds will stick be stacked against them.

Burnley come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, before crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of League One side Cardiff City after making all 11 changes.

No-one who started the game really put forward a claim, making Scott Parker’s team selection a relatively easy one.

City sit on seven points from their first five games and were pegged back at the death to draw 1-1 with Arsenal last weekend.

Here’s how we expect the Clarets to line up:

GK - Martin Dubravka He's made an impressive start to life at Turf Moor, but could be kept busy at the Etihad this weekend

RWB - Kyle Walker It'll be an emotional occasion for the full-back as he returns to his former home

CB - Josh Laurent He'll be asked to play out of position again for Burnley, but he's already done it against Liverpool and performed well