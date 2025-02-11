The Clarets delivered another strong display at the weekend with a 1-0 win against Southampton in the FA Cup, despite making eight changes to their side.

Jonjo Shelvey made his first start, Marcus Edwards scored on debut and Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond made their returns from injury.

As for the fringe players that were given their chance, they also delivered displays to give Parker something to think about as the Clarets renew their promotion push in midweek.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

GK - James Trafford After being well rested at the weekend, Burnley's number one will come straight back into the side for Wednesday's league outing.

RB - Connor Roberts Roberts is another one that was rested completely on Saturday, so the full-back should be refreshed for another big league game.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back had his minutes managed on Saturday, playing 60 minutes before being brought off. A massive boost on a personal level to wear the captain's armband.