Jonjo Shelvey made his first start, Marcus Edwards scored on debut and Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond made their returns from injury.
As for the fringe players that were given their chance, they also delivered displays to give Parker something to think about as the Clarets renew their promotion push in midweek.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
1. GK - James Trafford
After being well rested at the weekend, Burnley's number one will come straight back into the side for Wednesday's league outing. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. RB - Connor Roberts
Roberts is another one that was rested completely on Saturday, so the full-back should be refreshed for another big league game. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley
The centre-back had his minutes managed on Saturday, playing 60 minutes before being brought off. A massive boost on a personal level to wear the captain's armband. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
The Frenchman was given a slight rest on Saturday, although he did replace Egan-Riley for the final 60 minutes as Parker managed his players' minutes. Photo: Ryan Pierse