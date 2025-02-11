Burnley predicted team to face Hull City as Scott Parker given welcome selection dilemma - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 11th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Scott Parker will be faced with a number of selection dilemmas tomorrow night when Burnley return to league action with a home clash against Hull City.

The Clarets delivered another strong display at the weekend with a 1-0 win against Southampton in the FA Cup, despite making eight changes to their side.

Jonjo Shelvey made his first start, Marcus Edwards scored on debut and Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond made their returns from injury.

As for the fringe players that were given their chance, they also delivered displays to give Parker something to think about as the Clarets renew their promotion push in midweek.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

After being well rested at the weekend, Burnley's number one will come straight back into the side for Wednesday's league outing.

1. GK - James Trafford

After being well rested at the weekend, Burnley's number one will come straight back into the side for Wednesday's league outing. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Roberts is another one that was rested completely on Saturday, so the full-back should be refreshed for another big league game.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Roberts is another one that was rested completely on Saturday, so the full-back should be refreshed for another big league game. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
The centre-back had his minutes managed on Saturday, playing 60 minutes before being brought off. A massive boost on a personal level to wear the captain's armband.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The centre-back had his minutes managed on Saturday, playing 60 minutes before being brought off. A massive boost on a personal level to wear the captain's armband. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
The Frenchman was given a slight rest on Saturday, although he did replace Egan-Riley for the final 60 minutes as Parker managed his players' minutes.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman was given a slight rest on Saturday, although he did replace Egan-Riley for the final 60 minutes as Parker managed his players' minutes. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyScott ParkerHull CitySouthampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice