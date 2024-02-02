News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team to face Fulham as Vincent Kompany faces striker conundrum - gallery

After the drama of transfer deadline day, the focus returns to on-the-field matters as Burnley face a must-win encounter against Fulham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix and Charlie Taylor all remain doubts after missing the midweek 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Vincent Kompany did, however, suggest one of three could be back in contention for tomorrow’s return to Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond remain long-term absentees.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

The stopper will be keen to keep a much-needed clean sheet after being given a busy evening at the Etihad in midweek.

1. GK - James Trafford

The stopper will be keen to keep a much-needed clean sheet after being given a busy evening at the Etihad in midweek. Photo: Alex Livesey

The Brazilian full-back will be hoping to enjoy a much quieter evening than the one he encountered against Jeremy Doku at the Etihad.

2. RB - Vitinho

The Brazilian full-back will be hoping to enjoy a much quieter evening than the one he encountered against Jeremy Doku at the Etihad. Photo: Alex Livesey

It was a tough evening against City, but O'Shea has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers in recent weeks.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

It was a tough evening against City, but O'Shea has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers in recent weeks. Photo: Naomi Baker

Ekdal is likely to start again, unless Burnley are able to get Jordan Beyer or Hannes Delcroix back from injury.

4. CB - Hjalmar Ekdal

Ekdal is likely to start again, unless Burnley are able to get Jordan Beyer or Hannes Delcroix back from injury. Photo: David Rogers

