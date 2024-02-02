Vincent Kompany did, however, suggest one of three could be back in contention for tomorrow’s return to Turf Moor.
Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond remain long-term absentees.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:
1. GK - James Trafford
The stopper will be keen to keep a much-needed clean sheet after being given a busy evening at the Etihad in midweek. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. RB - Vitinho
The Brazilian full-back will be hoping to enjoy a much quieter evening than the one he encountered against Jeremy Doku at the Etihad. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB - Dara O'Shea
It was a tough evening against City, but O'Shea has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers in recent weeks. Photo: Naomi Baker
4. CB - Hjalmar Ekdal
Ekdal is likely to start again, unless Burnley are able to get Jordan Beyer or Hannes Delcroix back from injury. Photo: David Rogers